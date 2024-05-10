Being a food and drink writer is a pretty cushty gig here in Glasgow - with one of the best hospitality scenes in the UK, it’s great to get to try out everything new here in the city.
I’m not particularly fussy when it comes to trying new things here in the city, and will attend just about any opening, menu launch, or whatever else is going on in the food and drink scene that could be interesting for Glaswegian foodies.
Take a look below as I share 8 of the best things I’ve eaten and drank in Glasgow in 2024 so far.
1. Tonkatsu Pork Sando - Ho Lee Fook
The Tonkatsu Pork Sando is a work of art. A Japanese-inspired breaded pork belly sandwich - it's pricier than your average sandwich, but by god it's worth it. Best enjoyed slightly drunk before a gig at the Barrowlands, or perhaps on a Sunday afternoon after browsing the stalls at the Barras. The sandwich is eye-wateringly delicious.
2. Lentil Soup - Henry Healy (Mitchell Street)
The lentil soup from Henry Healy's on Mitchell Street got me through the cold Winter months, for £2 a cup you get some absolutely serious soup. Even better than your granny used to make. It's warming, it's filling, and it's got a perfect consistency. Head round to the Queen Street Henry Healy's and you can grab a cup of Minestrone soup, which is also class it must be said. As you might imagine, it's hard to find a picture of lentil soup that looks delicious, particularly when it's served from a cup, so enjoy this image of the shop front on Mitchell Street instead - but make no mistake the Henry Healy soup is the business.
3. Bloody Mary - The Alchemist
The Alchemist on George Square is a classy wee spot, and they do a great job with just about any cocktail on their menu. The Bloody Mary is no exception, my favourite cocktail made-up pretty perfectly. The cheddar garnish was a fun wee twist as well, sure to turn some heads.
4. Red Mullet - Sole Club
The first time I tried Red Mullet was at Sole Club. You'll be hard pressed to find anywhere in the city that prepares or presents fish better than they do. Prepared here with Panang Sauce, Salt Baked Celeriac, and Lovage Emulsion - it was truly sensational.
