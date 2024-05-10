2 . Lentil Soup - Henry Healy (Mitchell Street)

The lentil soup from Henry Healy's on Mitchell Street got me through the cold Winter months, for £2 a cup you get some absolutely serious soup. Even better than your granny used to make. It's warming, it's filling, and it's got a perfect consistency. Head round to the Queen Street Henry Healy's and you can grab a cup of Minestrone soup, which is also class it must be said. As you might imagine, it's hard to find a picture of lentil soup that looks delicious, particularly when it's served from a cup, so enjoy this image of the shop front on Mitchell Street instead - but make no mistake the Henry Healy soup is the business.