Glasgow in 2004: 16 pictures looking back at Glasgow 20 years ago

2 . Charles meets Glaswegian WW2 veterans (2004)

The Prince of Wales meets D-Day veterans at the Albert Halls in Stirling, June 3 2004. The Prince talked to three WWII veterans from Glasgow who recounted their memories of the Normandy landings and the battle in which many of their comrades fell. The meeting at Stirling's Albert Halls - his first visit to the city since the Dunblane massacre of 1996 - came on the last day of a three-day long series of engagements north of the border.