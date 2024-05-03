Glasgow in 2004: 16 pictures looking back at Glasgow 20 years ago

The last 20 years have saw daily life for Glaswegians change drastically - from advances in technology, to massive changes in the urban environment - we wanted to look back at how different the city really is.
Culturally, Glasgow has always geld on to the one thing it’s always had, it’s character (and characters), there’s a real soul to our city that isn’t really matched anywhere else.
1. Barlanark (2004)
An unidentified man walks by Barlanark. At the time, Barlanark ahad been identified in a survey as officially being the most deprived area of Scotland. The study measures deprivation by health, housing, income, unemployment and education, and whilst Barlanark topped the scale of multiple deprivation, the city of Glasgow housed 17 of the 20 most deprived areas.
2. Charles meets Glaswegian WW2 veterans (2004)
The Prince of Wales meets D-Day veterans at the Albert Halls in Stirling, June 3 2004. The Prince talked to three WWII veterans from Glasgow who recounted their memories of the Normandy landings and the battle in which many of their comrades fell. The meeting at Stirling's Albert Halls - his first visit to the city since the Dunblane massacre of 1996 - came on the last day of a three-day long series of engagements north of the border.
3. Amaryllis
Amaryllis was the home of Gordon Ramsay in Glasgow for a short time, and was one of the few restaurants in the city to be awarded a Michelin Star. It could be found in the One Devonshire Gardens Hotel for just three years, from 2001 to 2004.
4. Movie Premiere
James Sives (R) Kevin McKidd and Iain Robertson (L) arrive at the Gala Screening of "One Last Chance" in Glasgow March 1, 2004
