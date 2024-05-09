New openings in Glasgow: 10 new restaurants open in Glasgow in May 2024

1 . House of Gods

House of Gods is officially open with a new rooftop bar, the new venue is dressed in over 3,000 flowers and inspired by the mystique of ancient garden. The floral penthouse hideaway in a glass enclosure has views across the Merchant City. Bar bites will include padron peppers or salt and pepper chickpeas and almonds. A selection of sharing boards include oven baked camembert, orange marmalade and sourdough (£18); a charcuterie selection of prosciutto, chorizo, smoked duck, chicken parfait and chilli jam (£18) or a seafood fruit de mer of hot smoked salmon, mackerel pate, crab, king prawn and lemon aioli (£20). The cheese board features smoked Lochnagar, Blue Monday, brie de meaux, manchego and pear chutney (£16).