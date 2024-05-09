New openings in Glasgow: 10 new restaurants open in Glasgow in May 2024

We’re just one month away from being halfway through 2024 - where did the time go? While we’ve been whiling away the days, restraunteurs, hoteliers, and other Glasgow hospitality bosses have been hard at work bringing new venues, concepts, and more to Glasgow.
There’s a veritable bunch of new restaurants, bars, coffee spots, and more that are now opening or are set to open soon all across Glasgow in May - spanning a range of international food, different vibes, and exciting new concepts.
Looking for things to do in Glasgow? Look no further than GlasgowWorld - your guide to the city.
1. House of Gods
House of Gods is officially open with a new rooftop bar, the new venue is dressed in over 3,000 flowers and inspired by the mystique of ancient garden. The floral penthouse hideaway in a glass enclosure has views across the Merchant City. Bar bites will include padron peppers or salt and pepper chickpeas and almonds. A selection of sharing boards include oven baked camembert, orange marmalade and sourdough (£18); a charcuterie selection of prosciutto, chorizo, smoked duck, chicken parfait and chilli jam (£18) or a seafood fruit de mer of hot smoked salmon, mackerel pate, crab, king prawn and lemon aioli (£20). The cheese board features smoked Lochnagar, Blue Monday, brie de meaux, manchego and pear chutney (£16).
2. Maison by Glaschu
Michelin-star holding restaurant, Glaschu, have opened a lunch spot in Princes Square - expect some top quality food.
3. Shawarma King
Shawarma King on King Street, oft regarded as Glasgow's best kebab, have opened up a second location on Paisley Road by Springfield Quay.
4. Mamasan
Mamasan have reopened as Scotland's first 'listening bar' alongside a brand new menu
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.