Eight Wetherspoons toilets have won big in the 'Loo of the Year' Awards 2023

Eight Wetherspoon pubs in and around Glasgow have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Counting House manager, Michael Murphy, said:"We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

All 8 pubs listed below achieved a 'gold' rating for their toilets.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the seven pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pubs deserve their gold awards."

1 . The Counting House - Glasgow City Centre The Counting House achieved gold status for their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards

2 . The Crystal Palace - Glasgow City Centre The Crystal Palace achieved gold status for their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards

3 . Hengler's Circus - Glasgow City Centre Hengler's Circus achieved gold status for their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards

4 . The Society Room - Glasgow City Centre The Society Room achieved gold status for their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards