Glasgow’s Crossbill Distilling to launch gin blending experience this month

Crossbill Distilling will introduce a new type of gin-making class to the distillery visitors later this month.

The team behind Crossbill Gin is set to launch a new Gin School blending experience to what’s on offer from their distillery in the Barras.

As an addition to the popular distilling classes, the new blending classes will offer gin fans the chance to learn more about blending by focusing on sampling and mixing various botanical spirits.

What to expect: Crossbill’s distiller will help visitors choose from a selection of pre-distilled botanical spirits with which they will then blend their very own gin. After creating a sample blend, they will scale up the recipe. Finally, the gin will be bottled, labelled and wax sealed to be taken home and enjoyed.

Crossbill Gin School

Experience consists of:

1.5 - 2 hour Gin blending class for one person

Base juniper spirit tasting

1 x bespoke 50cl bottle of your own blended gin

Lifetime discount available after the session

Option of re-ordering your recipe gin

This new experience allows gin fans to re-discover juniper, the often-forgotten centrepiece of gin-making, while carefully building a unique gin recipe one spirit at a time.

Crossbill Distillery is a popular visitor destination located at BAaD (Barras Art and Design Centre) that already offers tastings (£10 per person) and distilling classes (£110 per couple) to groups of up to ten people.

How much? The first blending class, priced at £60 per person is scheduled for the 22 April with many more available throughout the year.

How to book: Tickets for all Gin School Experiences must be booked in advance online. For enquiries and large bookings, please email [email protected].