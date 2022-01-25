Glasgow’s El Perro Negro launches limited edition haggis burger

Award winning burger restaurant El Perro Negro has released a limited edition burger to celebrate Burns night.

Winners of the National Burger Awards 2019 and 2021 and officially home to the best burger in the UK - the Top Dog, the Scottish restaurant is now launching a limited edition Ode to a Haggis Burger in honour of Rabbie Burns.

The El Perro Negro haggis burger

Available until Burns Night on Tuesday 25th January, burger fans will be treated to juicy double smash patties with Ramsay of Carluke haggis, burger cheese, Arran smoked cheddar, house pickles and burger sauce.

El Perro Negro Founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the launch: “To quote the big bard himself - ‘Some hae meat and canna eat, And some wad eat that want it, But we hae meat and we can eat, And sae the Lord be thankit.’”

The new Ode to a Haggis Burger will be available at both the Glasgow and Edinburgh branches from Friday 21st until Tuesday 25th January 2022. Priced at £11.50.