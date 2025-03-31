1 . Sloan's (1797)

Before Sloan's was a pub, it was a coffee house and café, if you can believe that. They still serve food, so technically it's Glasgow's oldest restaurants as well as one of the oldest pubs, who would've thunk it eh? Hidden away behind the jewellery shops of Argyle Arcade on a site that dates back to 1797. David Sloan bought the venue, known as the Arcade Café at the turn of the 20th Century, and renamed it the Sloans Arcade Café before transforming it into an opulent venue with a lounge bar, several dining rooms, a cocktail bar, an aquarium and the jewel in the crown - the Grand Ballroom - a stunning space featuring a magnificent vaulted ceiling, period marble fireplace and intricate stained-glass windows | Google