Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brockburn, formerly The Pollock, on Brockburn Road is set to reopen on Friday, February 23 after a major investment of £340,000.

The pub is now part of Proper Pubs, the operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Behind the bar is passionate operator, Margaret Drennan who has worked at the pub for the last 40 years and has been the operator for nearly 23 years. Local to the area, Margaret has strong links with the community and her family has a long-standing association with the pub, so she is keen to cement it at the heart of the local area.

She even hosts a Dominoes team that has visited the pub on a regular basis for the last 40 years.

Inside, the pub will be completely transformed with an updated bar and lounge area to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, whilst outside the pub will be given a vibrant and modern look, including new lighting and signage, to greet customers. In addition, the pub will have new, impressive bi-fold doors installed to give visitors easy access to the outdoor space.

For opening night, the pub will be celebrating with a live music performance from a fantastic local artist starting at 8pm. On Saturday night, festivities will continue with a performance from local band Dizzy Corner.

The historic Pollok Inn saw a major refurbishment by Proper Pubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margaret Drennan, operator of the Brockburn is excited about the reopening and said: “The pub is already looking amazing, and I can’t believe the transformation so far. I can’t wait to get back behind the bar as the operator, show off the pub’s new look and welcome new and old customers in. We will continue to support the community in any way we can, and we’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed.

"Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of ours. I want to give a special thanks to Caroline and the rest of my team for being there for me over the years and who have helped to make the pub a success.”