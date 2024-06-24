Glasgow is a city that is certainly adventurous when it comes to food - in this article we’re exploring the best food & drink items that were invented here in the city.

We boast a wide range of food thanks to the varied diaspora that have settled in the city over the years from Irish & Italian to Indian and Pakistani - Glasgow is such a diverse and multi-cultural city, and that’s no more evident than in our culinary palate.

When Scots think of Glaswegian food it’s easy to boil it down to just pizza crunches and munchie boxes, and while those are admittedly class, there’s so much more to food in Glasgow than that.

That’s why today we wanted to explore the brightest culinary inventions made right here in Glasgow.

1 . Glasgow oyster We enjoy putting food on a roll here in Scotland, and a real favourite in Glasgow is none other than a roll and pie which is commonly known as a 'Glasgow Oyster'. It can only be considered a 'Glasgow Oyser' if a Scotch pie is on the roll. | Supplied

2 . Venom The Venom - the neon green drink has been popular with young 'uns in nightclubs up and down the country for decades now. Created by cocktail expert, and well-known DJ, Ross McGregor back at the turn of the millennium. If you want to make your own, all you'll need is: ice, southern comfort, vodka, blue wkd, and orange juice. | Grace’s Irish Bar

3 . Ali Ahmed Aslam Glasgow culinary legend, Ali Ahmed Aslam, invented the Chicken Tikka Masala at the Shish Mahal, which is still open today. Ali sadly passed away at the end of 2022 - but will go down in history as the man who created one of Britain's most popular and enduring dishes - as well as putting Glasgow on the map as the home of good food in Scotland. | Contributed

4 . Buckfast Daiquiri When the monks of Buckfast Abbey first launched their medicinal tonic wine they had no idea how far it would go. Beloved in Glasgow and the west of Scotland, it was eventually picked up by posh cocktail spots and up marketed to the middle class through fun little inventions like the Buckfast Daiquiri. How quaint! | Halo Ballycastle