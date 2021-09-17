5 best places to get breakfast in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor

It’s morning, you can’t be bothered cooking, and you fancy something tasty to get you ready for the day - but where to go?

The E Street Cafe makes the top five.

Thankfully, Glasgow is packed with fantastic restaurants and cafes, some of which do breakfast options.

But which ones are the best? Thanks to Tripadvisor, we can see what customers think.

Here are the top five breakfast places in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor.

5. Jodandys

This Pollockshaws Road cafe kicks off our list. The family-run cafe in the heart of Shawlands has earned rave reviews from its customers. Waffles, scones, sweet treats - there is almost too much to choose from.

4. Soup’s On and the Cake Lady

Another entry from the southside, this Clarkston Road cafe has built up a following thanks to its amazing soups and stews, cakes, paninis, scones and much more.

One touching review described it as ‘more than just a cafe’ and said it helped get them through the lockdown.

3. Cafe Strange Brew

It’s all southside so far. Cafe Strange Brew, also in Shawlands, does everything from french toast and pancakes, to a huge range of coffees and teas to get you ready for the morning.

Perhaps that’s why 405 people have it given it a five star review.

2. Scran

The only entry on the north side of the Clyde comes from Dennistoun. Scran, on Alexandra Parade, has earned 206 five star reviews - in fact, it has earned just 12 reviews that haven’t been five stars.

This cafe offers some of the best specials in Glasgow - recent offerings have included scampi rolls and spiced pulled chicken thigh with Bombay potato salad.

1. E Street Cafe

Topping the list and earning the gold medal is the E Street Cafe. Another Clarkston Road entry, this Muirend cafe has 126 five star reviews - and just four others.