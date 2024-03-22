Great Western Road bar Bananamoon opens new coffee shop
Popular West End bar, Bananamoon, have begun serving coffee today in a bid to become a hybrid coffee shop / bar venue.
The bar on Great Western Road, known for serving cocktails and hosting DJs, will from today (March 22) begin serving coffee and opening from 8am daily. All coffee in the West End pub is locally sourced.
To celebrate the bar gave away free coffee today from 8am - 11am!
Bananamoon which came under new ownership in March 2023, has been previously described as ‘gloriously stylish’ and is considered by some to be one of Glasgow’s 'coolest bars.'
They have also announced that they are the new official venue for solemates running club, which launches tomorrow, Saturday March 23. Runners can enjoy 15% off, sign up via their Instagram @sole.matesrunclub.
