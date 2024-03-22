Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular West End bar, Bananamoon, have begun serving coffee today in a bid to become a hybrid coffee shop / bar venue.

The bar on Great Western Road, known for serving cocktails and hosting DJs, will from today (March 22) begin serving coffee and opening from 8am daily. All coffee in the West End pub is locally sourced.

To celebrate the bar gave away free coffee today from 8am - 11am!

Bananamoon which came under new ownership in March 2023, has been previously described as ‘gloriously stylish’ and is considered by some to be one of Glasgow’s 'coolest bars.'