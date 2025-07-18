The pub which is over 100 years old will reopen its doors this weekend on the Gallowgate.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular Glasgow East End pub on the Gallowgate is now under new management after closing in April this year.

The Drover which is a busy spot on matchdays at Celtic Park will begin trading under new ownership tomorrow (Saturday 19 July) just in time for Brendan Rodger’s Celtic side taking on Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, The Drover said: "Exciting news, we are opening on July 19 at 11am.

The Drover

"After months of hard work, we are finally there.

"Pop in and say hello."

There has been a licensed premises on this spot on the Gallowgate since around 1845. The original building which the pub was in was demolished and a new tenement of flats and a public house was erected on the site in 1912. It is one of few old pubs still remaining in this part of the East End.