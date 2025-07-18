Historic East End pub on the Gallowgate popular with Celtic fans to reopen this weekend
A popular Glasgow East End pub on the Gallowgate is now under new management after closing in April this year.
The Drover which is a busy spot on matchdays at Celtic Park will begin trading under new ownership tomorrow (Saturday 19 July) just in time for Brendan Rodger’s Celtic side taking on Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly.
Taking to social media, The Drover said: "Exciting news, we are opening on July 19 at 11am.
"After months of hard work, we are finally there.
"Pop in and say hello."
There has been a licensed premises on this spot on the Gallowgate since around 1845. The original building which the pub was in was demolished and a new tenement of flats and a public house was erected on the site in 1912. It is one of few old pubs still remaining in this part of the East End.
