Historic East End pub on the Gallowgate popular with Celtic fans to reopen this weekend

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:47 BST
The pub which is over 100 years old will reopen its doors this weekend on the Gallowgate.

A popular Glasgow East End pub on the Gallowgate is now under new management after closing in April this year.

The Drover which is a busy spot on matchdays at Celtic Park will begin trading under new ownership tomorrow (Saturday 19 July) just in time for Brendan Rodger’s Celtic side taking on Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly.

Taking to social media, The Drover said: "Exciting news, we are opening on July 19 at 11am.

placeholder image
The Drover

"After months of hard work, we are finally there.

"Pop in and say hello."

There has been a licensed premises on this spot on the Gallowgate since around 1845. The original building which the pub was in was demolished and a new tenement of flats and a public house was erected on the site in 1912. It is one of few old pubs still remaining in this part of the East End.

