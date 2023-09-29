In Pictures: 6 of the best bars for an after work pint of craft beer in Glasgow

These are some of our favourite spots in Glasgow for a pint of craft beer

If you are looking to start the weekend off right and are fancying something a little different from a traditional pint of Tennent’s, we’ve put together a list of some of our favourtie Glasgow pubs for a craft beer.

CAMRA have recently released the The Good Beer Guide which is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide that continues to represent the best of the best in the brewing and hospitality industry.

15 Glasgow breweries were recommended by CAMRA with many of these bars having Glaswegian craft beer on tap or chilling in their fridges.

1 . The Griffin The Griffin is a Glasgow institution which has seven beers from Skye on tap.

2 . The Pot Still Although known for their incredible selection of whisky, The Pot Still also serve great pints of cask ale.

3 . Drygate With over 23 taps to choose from, Drygate has all sorts of beers to chose from.

4 . Aragon Bar If you work in Glasgow’s West End, head for The Aragon on Byres Road who have a great selection of beers which includes a great pint of WEST.