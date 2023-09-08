In Pictures: A look inside Camerons, Glasgow’s newest pub

Register
Camerons is set to open this evening on St George’s Road after a major makeover

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:21 BST

Glasgow’s newest pub will open this evening after the former Carnarvon Bar near Charing Cross has been completely transformed as part of the Proper Pubs group.

Operator Reiss Williamson looks forward to breathing a new lease of life into Camerons and is excited to create a go-to social hub for all members of the surrounding community to enjoy.

GlasgowWorld was invited for a first look and a chat with Reiss ahead of opening night as local musician Jamie Wallace is set to perform this evening at 7pm.

“I think the location of it, and the history of the pub shines through especially when you look at the original features.”

“Everything in this pub is designed to get the community in, and be a kind of hub.”

“I think before, people would have just walked past it but now after the renovation it looks so new and so inviting.”

“A pub is the heart of a community and I think maybe round about, over the years its not been marketed properly or targeted the right kind of audience. The renovation makes it a a lot more of a welcoming environment for everybody.”

