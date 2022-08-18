Kitchenetta to make a return in the Clydeside Distillery

The Hyndland favourite closed earlier this year, but will be making a welcome return as a catering partner with the distillery.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clydeside Distillery has announced a new partnership with successful catering company, Kitchenetta.

Set within the distillery cafe, Kitchenetta will allow guests to enjoy a relaxed dining experience, seven days a week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu showcases the best of Scottish produce, allowing visitors to sample tasty delights including, haggis bonbons with a whisky aioli, freshly made toasted sourdough sandwiches filled with Scottish goat’s cheese, roasted red peppers, rocket and sweet chilli jam, and delicious freshly baked scones.

It will also mark the return of a visitor favourite, the Taste of Scotland sharing platter along with the edition of the new seafood platter.

Previously based in Hyndland, Kitchenetta soon became a favourite among the locals and embedded itself within the local community for four years.

Founder, Jenny Provan focuses on supporting local businesses with the majority of her produce being supplied by the likes of, Brawsome Bagels based in Partick, and Soja’s Bakehouse based in Maryhill.

Jenny has a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and previously led catering teams in both New York City and Dublin.

Jenny said: “We’re thrilled to showcase some of our signature dishes in the stunning cafe at The Clydeside Distillery.

“Kitchenetta has always supported and collaborated with local suppliers, and this menu celebrates the many talented producers we have right here in Glasgow.

“We are also very proud to have been given the opportunity to partner with the fantastic team at such an iconic landmark in Glasgow.”

Bridgeen Mullen, The Clydeside Distillery Visitor Centre Manager, added: “We are very excited to welcome Kitchenetta to the distillery, allowing guests to experience an array of tasty treats in our beautiful setting.

“Jenny has operated a successful catering company in Glasgow for almost 20 years, catering for many clients, both corporate and private - the partnership felt like the perfect fit.

“Since reopening, we wanted to elevate our offering to ensure the best possible experience and service for our guests.”