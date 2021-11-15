The west end cafe and takeaway has closed its doors for the ‘final time’.

What’s happening? The Kitchenetta cafe on Hyndland Road has closed down, as owner Jenny has sold the lease. The cafe, which was the Kitchen Window until 2018, was a popular spot for freshly made sandwiches, delicious cakes and coffee.

Posting on social media, Jenny, who runs a successful catering company, wrote: “So my big news is that I’ve sold the lease of the cafe. Not a decision I came to lightly, but it’s a good decision.

“It’s a fantastic, wee business but, I really want to spend more time at home in Ireland and, let’s face it, I’m not getting any younger! Kitchenetta Catering is still on the go and I’m really excited that the name and the brand still exists.”

Jenny went on to thank her team, suppliers and customers, calling Hyndland a ‘little village community’.

What will take the place of Kitchenetta? A notice on the window of the cafe explains that new owners will take over and reopen soon.

It reads: “Thank you to all our wonderful customers. Our journey in Hyndland has come to an end. Unfortunately we were unable to announce this until now but Kitchenetta Hyndland has closed its doors for the the final time.

“We have had the most amazing time here and will miss you all. Kitchenetta will continue to provide catering services and all the details will be on our social media feed soon. A new cafe will take our place very soon, and we would like to wish the new owners all the very best in this great wee place and hope they enjoy it as much as we did.

“Our amazing team will be staying on with the new owners and I thank them for all their incredible hard work. In the meantime, thank you so, so much for being part of our journey here.”