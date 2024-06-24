Lanarkshire ice creamery named 'Scottish Ice Cream Champions' at national awards show
Rutherglen based, Equi’s Ice Cream has been crowned Scottish Ice Cream Champions for its exceptional Double Cream Vanilla at the Royal Highland Show on Friday 21st June.
The company was also named Overall Dairy Champion, a recognition that highlights its outstanding quality and excellence across all dairy categories.
David Equi, owner of Equi’s ice Cream said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards. This achievement is testament to our dedication and passion for excellence in ice cream. We couldn’t be prouder of everyone at Team Equi’s.”
The Royal Highland Show is one of Scotland’s biggest events and celebrates the best of Scotland's agricultural industry, attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors each year. Winning these awards amidst such strong competition is a significant achievement for Equi’s Ice Cream, underscoring its commitment to producing high-quality, delicious ice cream.
Aylett Roan, Chief Steward of the Scottish Championships, at RHASS said: “140 ice-cream entries were judged at the Royal Highland Show this year as part of the Scottish Dairy Championships.
“Possibly the most desirable job of the show, our panel of judges; Joseph Bonnie, Vincent Fusaro, and Patrick Gilmour, had an incredibly difficult job of narrowing down the competitors. Our congratulations go to Equi’s Ice Cream for taking home the esteemed titles of Champion Ice Cream and Overall Dairy Produce Champion for their vanilla ice-cream.”
You can try Equi’s Double Cream Vanilla at one of the many ice cream parlours it supplies across Scotland. The product is also available to purchase in Asda, Morrisons, Spar, and more.
For more information about Equi’s Ice Cream and its award-winning products, please visit equisicecream.com
