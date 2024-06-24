Lanarkshire ice creamery named 'Scottish Ice Cream Champions' at national awards show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lanarkshire-based ice cream aficionado's won big for their products at the Royal Highland Show

Rutherglen based, Equi’s Ice Cream has been crowned Scottish Ice Cream Champions for its exceptional Double Cream Vanilla at the Royal Highland Show on Friday 21st June.

The company was also named Overall Dairy Champion, a recognition that highlights its outstanding quality and excellence across all dairy categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Equi, owner of Equi’s ice Cream said: “We are incredibly honoured to receive these awards. This achievement is testament to our dedication and passion for excellence in ice cream. We couldn’t be prouder of everyone at Team Equi’s.”

The Royal Highland Show is one of Scotland’s biggest events and celebrates the best of Scotland's agricultural industry, attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors each year. Winning these awards amidst such strong competition is a significant achievement for Equi’s Ice Cream, underscoring its commitment to producing high-quality, delicious ice cream.

Equi's wins big at the Royal Highland Show | Ian Georgeson Photography

Aylett Roan, Chief Steward of the Scottish Championships, at RHASS said: “140 ice-cream entries were judged at the Royal Highland Show this year as part of the Scottish Dairy Championships.

“Possibly the most desirable job of the show, our panel of judges; Joseph Bonnie, Vincent Fusaro, and Patrick Gilmour, had an incredibly difficult job of narrowing down the competitors. Our congratulations go to Equi’s Ice Cream for taking home the esteemed titles of Champion Ice Cream and Overall Dairy Produce Champion for their vanilla ice-cream.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can try Equi’s Double Cream Vanilla at one of the many ice cream parlours it supplies across Scotland. The product is also available to purchase in Asda, Morrisons, Spar, and more.