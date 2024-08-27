Long-awaited chicken restaurant opens in Glasgow City Centre

Yum Yum Chicken opened on the corner of West Nile Street and Gordon Street this month

Yum Yum Chicken took over the former premises occupied by Bing Bang Bosh on the corner of Gordon Street and West Nile Street, which closed in January of this year after less than a year of trading on the city centre site. Signage appeared as far back as February, but the chicken shop opened its doors to the public for the first time this month, August 2024.