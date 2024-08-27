Long-awaited chicken restaurant opens in Glasgow City Centre
After months of waiting, Glaswegians can finally get their hands on Yum Yum Chicken, now open in Glasgow City Centre.
Yum Yum Chicken took over the former premises occupied by Bing Bang Bosh on the corner of Gordon Street and West Nile Street, which closed in January of this year after less than a year of trading on the city centre site. Signage appeared as far back as February, but the chicken shop opened its doors to the public for the first time this month, August 2024.
Glaswegians can expect all things fried chicken - tenders, wings, and burgers with a large range of dips to choose from. All options are halal too.
