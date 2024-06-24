Maison by Glaschu run deal next month serving just one special dish for one day only
and live on Freeview channel 276
MAISON by Glaschu, in Glasgow city centre, is celebrating Bastille Day on Sunday 14th of July with a special menu with just one dish on it - steak frites.
This Bastille Day, MAISON by Glaschu will be giving diners a taste of Paris, with a feast inspired by the quintessential French favourite steak frites.
On arrival, diners will receive a glass of MAISON’s Classic Veuve Clicquot Champagne cocktail, followed by their finest Cos and walnut salad with French dressing, accompanied by the main event sharing entrecôte steak frites with Café de Paris butter. This is all served with a half bottle of French red or white wine, priced at just £25 per person.
The Maison kitchen is headed up by Chef John Molloy, the venue is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and champagne bar, offering an affordable yet luxurious dining experience to the people of Glasgow. This is the latest venture by the Superlative Dining Collection group, which includes Glasgow favourites: Glaschu, Gōst and The Duke’s Umbrella.
What’s included:
- Arrival Champagne Cocktail
Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, sugar, bitters
- Cos and walnut salad
French dressing
- Entrecôte steak frites
Boneless ribeye steak served with Koffman fries and Cafe de Paris butter
- Half bottle of French wine per person
Choice of red or white
This offering will run on Bastille Day, Sunday 14th of July from 12pm, and is priced at £25 per person. Bookings are strongly advised and available from 12-9pm, after which walk-ins will be available on a first come, first served basis until sell out.
Bookings are available via their website - https://maisonglasgow.co.uk/reservations/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.