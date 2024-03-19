Martin Compston spotted at long-standing Glasgow city centre bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Compston was pictured enjoying a drink at Glasgow's Press Bar on Albion Street over the weekend.
The Greenock-born star has recently returned to our television screens along with pal Phil MacHugh with a new travel adventure called 'Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling' which features a spectacular journey of almost 2,000 miles the length and breadth of Norway from Oslo to the North Arctic
The Press Bar took to social media saying: "Thanks to everyone who joined us over another busy weekend. We've had to remind our new bartender her shouldn't be drinking in the Line of Duty!"
Compston will also be appearing in the new Prime Video television series Fear alongside Anjli Mohindra, Solly McLeod, James Cosmo and Maureen Beattie which will be entirely shot in Glasgow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.