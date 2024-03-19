Martin Compston spotted at long-standing Glasgow city centre bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Compston was pictured enjoying a drink at Glasgow's Press Bar on Albion Street over the weekend.

The Greenock-born star has recently returned to our television screens along with pal Phil MacHugh with a new travel adventure called 'Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling' which features a spectacular journey of almost 2,000 miles the length and breadth of Norway from Oslo to the North Arctic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Press Bar took to social media saying: "Thanks to everyone who joined us over another busy weekend. We've had to remind our new bartender her shouldn't be drinking in the Line of Duty!"