Memories of the 14 Glasgow pubs where you had your first drink

These pictures raise a glass to the Glasgow pubs where a generation of budding drinkers enjoyed their first drink in the city.

We asked our readers to share their memories of the Glasgow institutions where they had their first drinks.

You didn’t dissapoint - with dozens of locals sharing where they enjoyed their first tipple.

Honourable mentions go to the Jean Armour(the Jeannie) in Shawlands, The Parkway Bar, Clachan in Drymen, Reid’s in Partick, and McSorley’s on Jamaica Street.

1. Remembering the Glasgow pubs that served our readers their first pint

2. Riverside inn in newmilns, lager and lime - Martin Walker

3. Ben Nevis and it was a pint of Foster's - Dorsey Crockett

4. The Variety, I think it was called, near Buchanan street bus station - Eileen Cassidy