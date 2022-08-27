Oktoberfest is coming to Glasgow next month with Innis & Gunn
Glasgow will play host to Oktoberfest celebrations next month as Scottish lager giants Innis & Gunn announce their plans for the traditional German festival.
The two day celebration will take place on 23 and 24 September under the arches of Platform in Glasgow City Centre - and promises loads of lager and a ‘human jukebox’.
How much are tickets? Tickets are priced at £11.50 per person or £40 for a group of four adults, and include entry, a pint of tank fresh lager beer, a portion of currywurst or a vegan Bratwurst platter, live music, hosted stage games, flash prize giveaways and more.
Brass Gumbo, a 6-piece brass band will play the role of the ‘human jukebox’ putting the song choice in the hands of the crowd.
There will also be a street food menu on the night as well as a bar selling a range of Innis & Gunn’s beers, wine and spirits.
This event follows the debut of Innis & Gunn’s Ultimate Beer Hall event in Edinburgh - which attracted over 1000 visitors to the Biscuit Factory in May.
Innis & Gunn’s seasonal limited-edition Oktoberfest Lager will be on sale at the event. The new lager is crafted in a small batch brew with a 5.6% ABV and matured for 30 days. Innis & Gunn say this gives maximum flavour and a smoother, refreshing finish.
Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer, Innis & Gunn said: “Oktoberfest is one of those unforgettable events, it brings people of all drinking ages together whether you’re a lager beer drinker of not.
“Our Ultimate Beer Hall is a little different, whilst you can bring your lederhosen, pigtails and pinafores, your air guitars and full-on party spirit are non-negotiable for the ultimate beer hall experience that only Oktoberfest-style Lager drinking can deliver.
“Tickets are now on sale, if this is anything like our last couple of events, it’s going to be a sell-out. We can’t wait to see you there!”
Tickets for all three sessions of Innis & Gunn’s Ultimate Beer Hall over the two days are now available and booking is essential.
The events will take place from 7pm until midnight on Friday September 23 - and on Saturday September 24; from 1pm to 6pm and then 7pm until midnight.
For more information and to book via the Innis & Gunn website.