Merchant City restaurant wins national tourism award for unique Scottish dining experience

The Merchant City restaurant won the award last week for their innovative dining experience

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
Mharsanta Scottish Restaurant and Bar in Merchant City is celebrating after winning the innovation in tourism category at the West of Scotland Thistle Awards, held on Thursday evening last week, September 28 2023, at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow.

The regional ceremony is the highest accolade in the Scottish hospitality, tourism, and events sector.

Awarded for the new and unique ‘Immersive Taste of Scotland Dining Experience, guests are immersed in the sights and sounds of Scotland, accompanied by a five-course menu with exclusive tasting sessions from The Glenlivet, Caorunn Gin, Johnnie Walker, Innis & Gunn, and Talisker.

They are surrounded by digital screens with imagery of Scotland’s great scenery with master distillers and brewers talking through the products they have before them.

The team at Mharsanta accepted their award for innovation in tourism at the Thistle Awards last Thursday, September 28 2023.The team at Mharsanta accepted their award for innovation in tourism at the Thistle Awards last Thursday, September 28 2023.
Derek Mallon, owner at Mharsanta said, “As a small independently owned business, this award is testament to the hard work and commitment from our team delivering a unique dining experience and showcasing the very best of Scotland’s natural larder.

“It has been a real pleasure working with our drink partners on this project and we couldn’t be prouder to win the award”.

