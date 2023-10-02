Glasgow comes out in force to support the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run weekend

Over 20,000 runners ran through European Capital of Sport Glasgow at the weekend

Named European Capital of Sport 2023, Glasgow was abuzz with excitement at the weekend as the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run made its yearly return to the city’s streets.

With over 20,000 runners taking part, Saturday 30 September saw over 1200 kids aged 3-15 having fun in the AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great Scottish Run, concluding with the high-spirited Mascot race as part of “Super Saturday”. On Sunday 01 October thousands crossed the start line in the heart of the city at George Square to the sound of Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren ringing the start bell for the 10km and half marathon.

Charging up the atmosphere and energy, Heart Radio breakfast show hosts Des Clarke and Jennifer Reoch together with the iconic Glasgow Crowd, cheered runners on as they crossed the start line onto the steep incline of St Vincent Street. Runners then went on a scenic route passing many key landmarks including The Hydro, The Finnieston Crane and Pacific Quay before making their way to the finish line in Glasgow Green.

Setting the pace, elite runners powered through the course with cream of the crop athletes Lily Patridge completing the 10km in 00:33:08 & Lewis Hannigan 00:31:27 to take first place. Scotland’s very own Jamie Crow smashed the half marathon in 01:04:50 and Natasha Phillips in 01:12:13 securing the coveted first place.

It was also a huge fundraising weekend for many charities and in true Glasgow spirit many runners adorned vibrant and imaginative costumes from Barbie Roller Blading to Unicorns. Charities with runners included, CHAS, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, and Blood Cancer UK, with inspiring stories from many of the runners celebrating their own personal reason for running. Visually impaired runner James Semple, who runs under the name of Jay Cruz, ran the 10km in his trademark kilt with the Knightswood Harriers to raise money for groundbreaking eye treatment to save his sight.

Chief Executive at the Great Run Company, Paul Foster said, “It’s been a brilliant day here in Glasgow for the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run. It’s been incredible to see so many runners out on the streets of the city and so much support for them all across the course.

“A huge well done to everyone taking part and thank you to all our volunteers and partners who helped us deliver a fantastic event today.”