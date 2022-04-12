Glasgow’s newest Michelin star restaurant will welcome a guest chef for two nights next month.

What’s happening? Unalome by Graeme Cheevers will welcome guest chef, Paul Liebrandt, to help create an eight course tasting menu.

Chef Paul Liebrandt was the subject of the documentary, A A Matter of Taste: Serving Up Paul Liebrandt, and co-owned Corton restaurant in New York. He’s known for his creativity, and comes from a two Michelin starred restaurant background.

UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers

Posting about the event on Unalome’s social media channels, the team wrote: “Held in one Michelin-starred restaurant, UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers, the venue for this event provides the perfect stage to showcase a crossover and coming together of ideas; the collaborative menu comprises dishes specially created for this one-off culinary presentation.”

What to expect: Chef Paul Liebrandt and Chef Graeme Cheevers will collaborate on an eight course tasting menu, plus four canapes and four petite fours, serived with teas and coffee after the meal.

Date: Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 May, from 6-9.30pm

Cost: Places are limited - this is billed as an intimate evening - and are priced at £250 per person with an optional wine flight at £150 per peron.

How to book: Bookings are being taken now by email - [email protected] - or phone - 0141 501 0553. The full payment will be required on booking, and no dietary requirements can be catered to.