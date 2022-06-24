National Pub & Bar Awards 2022: Glasgow bar crowned best venue in south west Scotland

The National Pub & Bar award winners have been announced.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As with previous years, the National Pub & Bar Awards brought together 94 pubs and bars from across the UK, each one having been awarded the title for the best in their county. From these, 15 Regional Winners were selected and a much loved Glasgow bar was named best in the south west of Scotland.

The Upstairs Bar at Ubiquitous Chip joined other Scottish businesses - Malones Edinburgh, Vic St Andrews and Macgochans in Argyll and Bute - as regional winners for Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The pubs and bars, which were selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, were named at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, June 22.

“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event.