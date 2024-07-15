New Bubble Tea outlet opens in Buchanan Galleries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bubble Tea brand has now opened within the Buchanan Galleries

Fans of popular bubble tea drinks will now be able to enjoy their favourite combinations and flavours, as Bubble CiTea opens its third Glasgow store, located in Buchanan Galleries.

Opening on 13th July (Saturday) on the ground floor beside NEXT in Buchanan Galleries, Bubble CiTea is known for its large range of unique fresh fruit and milk teas, complete with distinctly chewy tapioca balls, known as ‘boba’, ‘pearls’, or jelly chunks, allowing for endless customisable drink options.

Bubble CiTea is celebrating its opening by giving away five £20 digital gift cards via Buchanan Galleries’ Instagram channel, which can be redeemed for Taiwanese-inspired drinks including the summer-time special ‘Ocean Dream’ that combines white peach, blue coral syrup and green apple popping bubbles.

Suneet Sachdeva, CEO of Bubble CiTea, commented, “We’re excited to launch our 53rd Bubble CiTea, and the third location in Glasgow. As a brand, we are dedicated to the art of bubble tea and aim to create an unforgettable customer experience by providing ultimate customisability for our fans, which allows them to mix and match their bubble teas just the way they like.

“Our bubble tea menu is very popular in Glasgow, and Buchanan Galleries located in the city centre is a prime location for shoppers and visitors looking for a refreshing and tasty drink. On behalf of the Bubble CiTea family, we are looking forward to bringing our renowned, delicious, and refreshing Bubble Teas to the heart of Glasgow.”

The new opening follows the introduction of nine new suppliers at Foodies! – an extension of the Scottish Design Exchange in Buchanan Galleries that showcases the best of Scotland’s independent and local food producers.

Kathy Murdoch, Centre Director at Buchanan Galleries, said: “The demand for new and interesting food and drink in Glasgow city centre is growing, with more people broadening their palettes with new and exciting offerings.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this refreshing new brand to our diverse range of offerings at Buchanan Galleries. Bubble tea is hugely popular already, and we’re confident it will be a go-to amongst our visitors.”