Two Glasgow City Centre pubs and venues listed for sale featuring the Beresford Lounge
On behalf of Scotsman Group, specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co bring to the market a portfolio of four traditional public houses situated across Scotland including two pubs in Glasgow.
The four licensed venues include the Beresford Lounge and Hummingbird in Glasgow; the Illicit Still in Aberdeen; and The Bothy in Perth.
Positioned on the ‘busier’ end of Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, the Beresford Lounge is a spacious licensed venue which is currently vacant. The site previously traded as a Scottish/Irish bar with food, drink and live music.
The second Glasgow property, the Hummingbird, is centrally situated on Bath Street. The four-storey property includes a cocktail bar, restaurant, karaoke post and function space. Both properties are available on a freehold basis.
Tony Spence comments, “We are delighted to be acting on behalf of the Scotsman Group in relation to the sale of these four established pubs across Scotland. The interest received to date has been encouraging and we look forward to speaking with any interested parties. Further information can be found at Christie.com and Rightmove Commercial.”
