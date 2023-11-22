New Burger King to open in Barrhead next week - with 1000 free burgers on opening day

The new Burger King will open in Barrhead Retail Park next Monday, November 27

After months of set-up work, Burger King will officially open its doors in Barrhead next Monday, November 27.

To celebrate, the restaurant is giving away 1,000 free burgers to locals on a first-come first-served basis, with the flame-grilled Whopper and Chicken Royale up for grabs.

The deal is first-come-first-served on the day of opening, November 27 only, at Barrhead Retail Park, Barrhead, Glasgow, G78 1FQ. To get in on a bite of the action, guests simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or via drive thrus to get their burger totally free.

What’s more, whoever claims the 100th free burger will bag a year’s supply of Burger King UK at the new restaurant. The new restaurant at Barrhead will offer table service, so you can take a seat and have your food brought right over to you.

The new Burger King will open next week in Barrhead Retail Park

Special limited edition Burger King tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.