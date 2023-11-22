New Burger King to open in Barrhead next week - with 1000 free burgers on opening day
The new Burger King will open in Barrhead Retail Park next Monday, November 27
After months of set-up work, Burger King will officially open its doors in Barrhead next Monday, November 27.
To celebrate, the restaurant is giving away 1,000 free burgers to locals on a first-come first-served basis, with the flame-grilled Whopper and Chicken Royale up for grabs.
The deal is first-come-first-served on the day of opening, November 27 only, at Barrhead Retail Park, Barrhead, Glasgow, G78 1FQ. To get in on a bite of the action, guests simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or via drive thrus to get their burger totally free.
What’s more, whoever claims the 100th free burger will bag a year’s supply of Burger King UK at the new restaurant. The new restaurant at Barrhead will offer table service, so you can take a seat and have your food brought right over to you.
Special limited edition Burger King tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.
Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King® UK, commented: “We know the people of Barrhead love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.” The brand-new restaurant has also created 30 new jobs in the local area.