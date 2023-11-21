TV chef to take over popular West End restaurant for one day only

The popular West End burger joint will host the TV chef for one day only

This December, award winning Glasgow burger restaurant, El Perro Negro welcomes back renowned chef, James Cochran for an exclusive festive takeover and collaboration.

Cochran is best known for his triumphant wins on the BBC’s reality food show Great British Menu - as well as also his London restaurant, 12:51 which draws on his mixed heritage to create some of the city’s most innovative cooking.

After the success of previous pop-up at El Perro Negro for the launch of his Sauce Shop x 12:51 Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam last November, James Cochran is returning to his favourite Glasgow burger joint for the launch of an exclusive limited edition collaboration festive burger.

For one night only, on Sunday December 3, James Cochran will be taking over the El Perro Negro kitchen and serving up a very special limited edition festive chicken burger - the ‘Christmas Clucker’. With buttermilk fried chicken, Sauce Shop x 12:51 scotch bonnet jam, parsnip and truffle sauce, bacon stuffing crumb, crispy chicken skin and shoestring potatoes.

El Perro Negro Founder, Nick Watkins spoke of his excitement about the takeover: “It’s brilliant to collaborate with James again! The burger is another winner and we know that our customers are going to go mad for it! Get booked in quickly to avoid disappointment!”

El Perro Negro will also launch their new Christmas cocktail menu at the pop-up. Featuring a festive twist on the classic Old Fashioned with Havana Club Cuban Spiced Rum and notes of chocolate orange. Kitchen Takeover Pop-up Tickets are available here now.

Speaking of the upcoming event, James Cochran said; “I had an absolute blast when we took over the Perro kitchen last year, so a return visit was a no-brainer! My dad is from Glasgow and grew up in Govan, so it’s always great to come back to the city he calls home!”

The El Perro Negro x James Cochran Takeover event takes place at El Perro Negro, Woodlands Road on Sunday December 3 with three sittings available at 4.30pm, 5.45pm and 7.00pm.

The event menu is priced at £20pp and includes the exclusive limited edition Christmas Clucker burger and loaded hash browns. The perfect early Christmas gift for the burger lover in your life!