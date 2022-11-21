Hogmanay is back in a big way this year. Don’t get caught out watching Jools Holland in the house this New Year’s Eve, have a look at some of the venues hosting parties this year.

Hogmanay is fast approaching, and it’s the first time in three years that we can celebrate the turning of the year with friends properly - so don’t get caught out by having no plans. Here we share some of the best Hogmanay events we’ve found in and around Glasgow.

It’d be a shame if for the first time since the pandemic started, when you can finally get out and do things, you get stuck in on New Years watching Jools Holland. So have a look below at some of the finest venues in the city opening their doors to let Glaswegians bring in the new year.

If you’d rather spend Hogmanay in the house, that’s entirely understandable, but stick around until the end of the list to see how you can bring New Years home to you.

Lebowskis

Lebowskis

Popular Finnieston pub, Lebowskis, will be hosting a throwback disco night with their resident DJ - playing all the biggest old school disco anthems from the 70s right through till the 2000s. They’ve got a giant disco ball to hang up, and the organisers promise that the venue will be decorated to the nines.

They also have a special disco cocktail menu with vibrant and exciting flavours to suit the theme. Dressing up is heavily encouraged - with organisers sharing some inspo. Think flares, sequins, and bright colours. Tickets will be avaliable to book soon, so keep an eye on their social media.

Raddisson RED SkyBar

The Skybar at the Radisson Red on Tunnel Street offers "fabulous views" and deserves "top marks for the view alone".

There’s something to be said about taking in the New Year from a rooftop bar, and getting a panoramic view of the city. Plus you’ll get a breathtaking view of all the fireworks as the clock strikes midnight.

Electric Dreams’ New Years Eve party aims to do exactly that. Michael Kilkie and Jon Mancini will host the party from 8pm until 1am. Package deals are available, including: A standard bedroom with breakfast for two, two arrival drinks, and two party tickets for £328.90.

On New Years Day, Jon and Mike will host another ‘Guilty Pleasures Party at the SKYbar from 4pm until 10pm. You can get party tickets for £27.50, or stay overnight for £218.90.

Packages are also available to attend both the NYE Electric Dreams and NYD Guilty Pleasures parties - including: one standard bedroom with breakfast for two nights, two arrival drinks and two party tickets for NYE and NYD for £440. Tickets available on their website.

If you’re not a fan of all the glitz and glamour, Johnny Mac and the Faithful are taking over the Oui Bar downstairs at the Radisson RED running on New Year, also from 8pm to 1am.

The band have just returned from touring with Rod Stewart - having just released their new single ‘Me Oh My’. Tickets are selling quickly for the party which is priced at just £27.50 - you can find tickets here while they last.

Ashton Lane Hogmany Street Party

The Ashton Lane Hogmanay Street Party is back

One of Glasgow’s biggest New Year celebration returns with The Ashton Lane Hogmanay Street Party. The night kicks off at 7pm and includes live entertainmentincluding street performers, bands and DJs. Plus there will be bagpipes in the countdown to new year.

Food and drink will be available from the indoor and outdoor bars, food stalls and BBQs. If you’d rather sit in and enjoy the night, tables for dinner can be booked at Brel, Innis and Gunn Taproom, the Ubiquitous Chip, Grosvenor Cafe and more.

Last entry is 10pm and tickets are £32.50, available online now.

Saint Lukes

Saint Luke's

Saint Lukes are hosting their own Hogmanay shindig - with a celebration of music of the 60’s and beyond.

Featuring on this year’s track list are The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, and many other 60s staples - led by Itchycoo Park and Saint Luke’s In-House DJs.

Tickets are just £10 plus a booking fee, they can be found here while still available.

Club Tropicana

Club Tropicana

Club Tropicana are hosting the ‘ultimate retro hogmanay party’ - featuring plenty of 80’s and 90’s cheesy club bangers. Not that it needs to be said, but Vengaboys will feature heavily.

If that sounds like your idea of a good time, you can get tickets for just £6 plus booking fee if you book early enough, going up to £10 the closer we get to Hogmanay.

You can find tickets here.

Porter & Rye

The chateaubriand on offer at Porter & Rye this Hogmanay.

Fancy heading out for your dinner before you bring in the bells? Porter & Rye’s got your back with the boujie-est meal in Glasgow to end your year.

Offering champagne on arrival, chateaubriand for two, with two sauces, two sides, and champagne truffles to finish for just £120.

You can book your table here.

Hogmanay with Haar at Home

This Wagyu steak pie might be even better than your granny’s - I wouldn’t let her know that though.

This steak pie really needs to be seen to be believed - if it tastes half as great as it looks then you’re in for a great end to your year. Presented by Dean Bank’s Haar at Home, this is a great way to have michelin star quality food at home this Hogmanay.

No need to queue at the butchers either, treat yourself and the ones you love to a Wagyu steak pie - complete with all the trimmings - delivered straight to your door.

The pie serves four people and costs £69.95. Included in the pie kit is: Wagyu Steak & Mushroom Mix, Puff Pastry, Egg Yolk to Glaze, 2x Seaweed Potatoes, 2x Tenderstem Broccoli, and 1x Honey Roasted Root Vegetables.

You can also add a Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache, or Dark Chocolate Fondants with Crème Fraiche & Dulce de Leche for dessert for a little extra.