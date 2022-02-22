The west end restaurant opened last summer, but has remained closed since the start of the year.

What’s happening? Broken Pony, a bar and restaurant on Dumbarton Road will sadly not reopen, having shut from the end of last year. The site is up for lease and it’s thought a business owner in Finnieston will take it over.

Broken Pony was the latest venture from Amy Williams and Sandy MacMillan who opened Inn Deep in the west end over nine years ago.

Picture: Broken Pony Facebook

The restaurant took over the site which was formally the St. Louis Café Bar, and it served brunch, cocktails, beers, and an evening menu of pizzas and small plates.

It also featured pieces of art by local Glasgow artists and had a classic Mackintosh theme.

When did it close? Broken Pony shut for Christmas due to the Covid restrictions in place at the time, opened on the 28th December then closed for all of January with a view to reopen in February.