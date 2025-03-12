New Chinese street food restaurant opens in Glasgow this week

Sweet and Sour is the latest addition to the hospitality scene in Glasgow City Centre

A new Chinese Street Food restaurant opened in Glasgow yesterday, March 11, after a year-long wait.

Signage teased the opening of Sweet and Sour on Bothwell Street for the last year, occupying the former unit at 9 Bothwell Street formerly fitted out by Japanese restaurant, Panko. Popular for their Katsu curries, the restaurant shut down in 2023.

You can find the new Chinese street food restaurant right at the beginning of Bothwell Street - directly adjacent from Glasgow Central Station and near other popular lunch spots like Piece and Bao.

To celebrate their opening, the restaurant is offering £6.95 lunch deal from 12-3pm from Monday to Friday. Included in the offer are menu items like curries, aromatic chicken and wraps alongside fried rice, sweet and sour, and salt & pepper dishes.

Billed as authentic Chinese street food, the restaurant offers takeaway and all day / late night dining seated inside as well. The food spot will also offer Asian beers.