New cocktail bar Devil of Brooklyn opens in city centre

A new cocktail bar has opened in the city centre.

The new bar, Devil of Brooklyn, comes from the team behind Tabac and is located on 42 Renfield Street - where Fratelli Sarti used to be situated. The bar will serve a range of cocktails, wines and beers as well as sharing boards.

Fratelli Sarti’s on Renfield Street closed in 2021 and was up for auction earlier this year. The restaurant - which was in a converted 1890 banking hall with chandeliers and original marble features - had been running for almost 30 years. The Future Property Auctions' listing from last year read: "Admired restaurant premises with completely open plan dining area, enviable prime corner position at the junction of two of Glasgow' busiest streets (West George Street and Renfield Street).

"Previously let as Sarti's Restaurant with a prime trading position in city centre, the property has recently undergone an extensive renovation externally. This is a first-class trading location within an established licensed area. The subjects are ideally located to capture both midweek office and retail trade plus weekend trade from the city centre and west end".