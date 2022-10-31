6 of the most Instagrammable pubs across Glasgow

From traditional Irish pubs to secret speakeasys, and even trendy hipster hideouts, here’s our list of some of Glasgow’s most Insta-worthy pubs to make your next Instagram post a banger!

Glasgow truly is a city of great variety and culture - and this is exemplified no better than in our city’s massive range of public houses.

We thought we’d make it a bit easier for GlasgowWorld readers to find the most aesthetic pubs across Glasgow. Guaranteed to make your followers ask ‘where’s that?’.



BananaMoon

The facade of Bananamoon is enough to tell you that this is one Instagrammable spot

A newcomer to the Glasgow West End scene - the pub has its finger on the pulse of young Glaswegians - making it one of the cooler pubs to visit on a night out.

A joint-venture between operator of The Berkeley Suite (another insta-worthy speakeasy on Charing Cross) and DJ institution Optimo - it’s the perfect blend of trendy modern hospitality and high-standard acoustics. The bar also boasts a top-of-the-line sound system to fit the pub’s chic atmosphere.

Bananamoon can be found on Great Western Road, right next door to St Mary’s Cathedral. It’s hard to miss with its bright green facade paired with neon lighting and plenty of outdoor seating.

If you stumbled into the pub on a night out you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve somehow travelled to Berlin - with the pub’s interior wood-panelling, vintage furniture, and stylish 60’s bar.

Punters can expect the usual bar-stock for a hipster hangout - with beers ranging from Norwegian Blondes to hardy high-alcohol Belgian lagers. Needless to say they’re backed up by a wider range of IPAs, stouts, and porters.

It’s not a night-only spot either. Glaswegians can visit the pub during the day to enjoy a coffee from suppliers Papercup or freshly baked pastries from Freedom Bakery.

Waxy O’Conners

Waxy O’Conner’s offers some great photo opportunities - if you navigate your way through it’s maze-like interior.

Waxy O’Conners is an institution in and of itself, famous for its labyrinth-like structure that is bound to get at least one of your friends lost on a drunken 15-minute long search for the toilets.

When not wandering around the massive pub looking for your table, you can expect warm Irish hospitality, traditional pub grub, and some very gaelic furnishings. Ever wanted to feel like you’re drinking in a pub from Outlander? This is the closest you’ll get in Glasgow.

You’ll be hard pressed not to find an insta-worthy table at one of the nine separate and distinct areas of the pub. No need to worry about service either, it won’t take long to get a drink from one of the six bars spread over the three floors.

You can expect the standard bar line-up of any self-respecting Irish bar - with enough stout and whisky in the pub to feed 1000 thirsty Celtic fans.

Absent Ear

The Absent Ear will launch a new menu in September.

Inspired by the late and great Vincent Van Gogh, this speakeasy can be a bit hard to find. But that just adds to the allure of the place.

The cocktail bar has a constantly rotating menu - with mixed alcoholic drinks as insta-worthy as the pub itself. It doesn’t get more avant-garde than this in Glasgow - with one cocktail paying homage to one of Glasgow’s most loved kebab joints.

In keeping with the spirit of the speakeasy, we won’t reveal its exact location. To find out where the bar is you need to make a booking - so no walk-ins (unless you already know where it is!).

Hillhead Book Club

Hillhead Bookclub has been open in the West End since 2010 - and is a great spot for students.

A beloved pub by students and graduates alike in Glasgow. The Hillhead Book Club lets your Insta followers know how much of an intellectual you really are - even when you’re out on the lash.

Located in the former Salon Cinema on Vinicombe Street, those of a certain age may remember Hillhead Book Club when it was classy restaurant Gong (which also had some seriously Instagrammable interiors).

Offering a wide-range of meat-free meals, the spot is a must-visit for vegans and vegetarians in the city. Set over two levels, the trendy pub makes a great background for any Insta pic.

The pub isn’t just for the intellectual crowd however, as the pub says themselves ‘for every duchess quaffing chateaux margeaux, there’s a jake with a can of super strength lager; for every shiny style bar, there’s a spit & sawdust pub doing just fine thank you very much.’

Radisson RED Skybar

The Skybar at the Radisson Red on Tunnel Street offers "fabulous views" and deserves "top marks for the view alone".

Found at the top of the Radisson RED hotel on Central Quay, the Skybar offers stunning panoramic views over the River Clyde. You can even take a picture by the huge floor-to-roof windows with the iconic Finnieston Crane in the background.

Offering classic Glaswegian draughts like WEST and St. Mungo’s alongside boujee champagnes, wines, and cocktails - there’s something for everyone. DJs play at the venue every weekend from 9pm - with plenty of gigs and functions hosted at the rooftop bar every week. The Sky Bar was also recently named one of the best in the world.

Champagne Central

Champagne Central for drinks and light bites amid the Victorian splendour of the refurbished interiors.

Champagne Central - old but gold. The bar over Glasgow Central station promises guests the opportunity to ‘step back in time’ in a bar that ‘evokes the golden age of travel’. Expect top-quality hospitality and some pricey champagnes that can be paired with small plates or sharing platters - all worthy of an Insta-pic or two.