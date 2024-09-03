New drinks delivery service launches in Glasgow everyday from 10am until midnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Zoom Drinks Delivery Service have launched in Glasgow and Paisley dropping off all kinds of drinks from 10am until midnight

Recipes for Blueberry Matcha, Jalapeño Rosé , Tequila Spritz and Fluffy Coke have gained millions of views online but now Glasgow’s newest drinks delivery service is giving fans the chance to have all the ingredients for these viral recipes ordered right to their door – with some even lucky enough to get a mixologist included too.

Zoom Drinks Delivery, which delivers over 800 different drinks products to Glasgow and Paisley postcodes is the first company in the UK to offer customers the chance to follow their social media inspiration and order all the ingredients of some of the in-demand drinks which are setting the internet alight as unique bundles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the spicy sensation of Jalapeño rosé which has attracted 4.2 million views on TikTok to the sugary indulgence of Fluffy Coke having been watched 4.1 million times, every ingredient in some of the world’s most popular trending tipples will be available at the click of an app, and hand delivered by Zoom’s fleet of vans.

Zoom is also throwing in a few surprises for drinkers, adding a mixologist to a select few orders, who can help anyone master the art of creating TikTok cocktails from the comfort of their home.

Videos of unusual or intriguing drinks recipes are hugely popular on social media and the creations often go viral, sending fans flocking to make them at home after tracking down the individual ingredients. Whether it is predictions that the global Kombucha market will grow five-fold by 2027 to supermarkets reporting product shortage after a recipe takes off, TikTok in particular is having a huge impact on what we are drinking.

As well as a huge selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Zoom is one of the first places in Scotland to serve up Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s cans of Gin & Juice, which are also highly sought-after across the UK since they launched at a lavish party last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoom Drinks Delivery Service

The delivery service, which has recently moved to Scotland after growing a huge customer base in Cyprus, where it regularly sells IRN-BRU to residents of the island, doesn’t add a service fee or delivery charge to orders and uses its own fleet of distinctive orange vans to cover Glasgow and Paisley.

Lee Grant, managing director at Zoom Drinks Delivery said: “We’re hugely excited to be back in Scotland and what better way to launch than offering easy to make bundles of some of the most popular drinks in the world.

“From fusion cocktails, unusual combinations or wacky recipes, drinks go viral on social media every week as people share their latest concoctions which everyone is curious to try. Recreating them at home isn’t always easy to we’ve put together these helpful packs to try at home.

“Sitting alongside a huge choice of wine, beer, soft drinks and spirits, Zoom has one of the biggest selections of drinks in Scotland and we’re continually looking for the next hottest trend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trending drinks bundles can be found in the Trending Drinks category of the Zoom Drinks Delivery website or app.

For more information visit www.zoomdrinksdelivery.com or download the app from the Apple store or Google Play.