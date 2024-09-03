TV chef launches Indian street food concept in village just outside of Glasgow
Fine dining chef, Sagar Massey, is to launch a new Indian street food concept on selected evenings at his newly opened restaurant, Sanja at the Kirkhouse Inn, Strathblane.
A former finalist in BBC Masterchef: The Professionals, Sagar has just returned from an inspiring trip to Goa in India and has used the visit to form his new street food menu.
The menu will be available to diners on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Sanja and will offer the opportunity to taste authentic Indian dishes using his signature use of spices.
Sagar, who has won multiple awards for his culinary skills said, “Whilst fine dining will always be my core passion, I was aware that the opportunity to sample genuine, quality Indian food was limited.
However, the variety of Indian dishes is really unlimited. I was keen to introduce these new dishes and spices to the restaurant, and offer an alternative and affordable dining experience for weekday guests who still want to enjoy good food but perhaps not special occasion fine dining.
“Having returned from Goa, I’m really excited about the opportunities and experimenting with new flavours and dishes that I’m sure people are going to love.”
The menu will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 5pm until late. It will feature dishes such as Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani, South Indian Garlic Chilli and Dal Makhni and will be priced at £25.95pp for two courses which includes accompaniments.
Reservations can be made by clicking here. Sanja is located within the Kirkhouse Inn which dates back to 1601 and features 15 bedrooms as well as the 1601 bar and restaurant, and a landscaped beer garden.
Located at the foot of the Campsie Hills, on Strathblane Road, the Inn is on the path of the John Muir Way and is just 12 miles from Glasgow.
