A new Glasgow restaurant is offering free burgers to the first 100 customers.

To celebrate their new opening on St Vincent Street this Friday, Fat Hippo has announced the first 100 customers through their doors will receive a free burger and chips at their brand new restaurant.

The company will be giving keen burger lovers Fat Hippo freebies - all you need to do is show up at their new location on St Vincent St early.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Hippo is offering free burgers.

Their menu is made up of signature beef and buttermilk chicken burgers, which come with free hand cut fries as standard, as well as a wide range of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and halal options, and a kids menu.

Menu highlights include their signature Fat Hippo burger (a double beef burger topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, chorizo, onion rings and Fat Hippo sauce) and their famous PB+JJ (a double beef burger topped with American cheese, peanut butter, bacon jam + smoked chilli jello), alongside more classics. The group’s signature tangy namesake sauce is also a firm favourite with customers and can be found amongst other menu items such as Dirty Fries.

More than 40 jobs have been created to work at the 80-seat restaurant which will be open everyday from 11.30am-10.30pm, with table bookings available now via Fat Hippo’s website.

The group also work closely with Deliveroo and will be launching on the platform in Glasgow to allow customers to enjoy Fat Hippo’s signature burgers in the comfort of their own home.

Michael Phillips, the company’s managing director, who founded Fat Hippo in the north east in 2010, said: “We can’t wait to throw open our doors and welcome the people of Glasgow to our brand new restaurant.