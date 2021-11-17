Six by Nico team to open Chateau-X restaurant in Finnieston

The team behind Six by Nico are set to open a new restaurant.

What’s happening? The Simeone Group, founders of Six by Nico, HOME-X and most recently Beat 6 restaurant in Dennistoun, will launch of Chateau-X in December.

What’s on the menu? As the name suggests (and as anyone familiar with HOME-X will know), Chateau-X will only serve Chateaubriand steaks, with a range of sides.

The Chateaubriand will be priced at £30 for two, which is much cheaper than most offerings of this cut of steak.

The launch menu will consist of a 500g Chateaubriand and a choice of six sides. Sides will updated seasonally and the menu will kick off with beef dripping Rooster chips, barbecue Hispi cabbage with black garlic and aged ewes cheese.

There’s also mac and cheese croquettes with chipotle emulsion, roasted sprouted broccoli, buttermilk and tarragon dressing, bone marrow and oxtail with parsley crust and a classic Caesar salad with aged Parmesan.

Snacks include sourdough from Soja Bakery, whipped butter and gordal olives. Soft serve ice cream will also be available for those with a sweet tooth.

John Gilmour Butchers, based in Tranent and Cairnhill Farm in Girvan, will both source the beef in Scotland, while Peter Borgan of Urban Grocer will work with the team to select seasonal vegetables for the restaurant’s ever evolving sides menu.

Where is Chateau-X located? It’s based at 10 Claremont Street, just off Argyle Street. It will be split over two levels offering 60 covers and will open for lunch and dinner as well as breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Walk-in diners and bookings are both welcomed.

When will Chateau-X open? 8 December with bookings going live on 23 November. Find out more on their website.

Commenting on the launch Nico Simeone founder of Six By Nico said: "From the time we started talking about launching the Chateau-X restaurant idea, we knew everything had to revolve around the perfectly executed Chateaubriand. We've taken this much-loved restaurant classic and improved it with seasonally inspired sides and attention to every detail that will set us apart from the competition”

Andrew Temple, Six by Nico's Head of Creative, who oversaw the Chateau-X menu design, added: “Our objective has always been to provide incredible value for money to our community through our food and drink experiences. We were so excited and passionate about disrupting the market when we debuted the Six by Nico tasting menu to Glasgow, and we are equally as excited and passionate about bringing a new concept that will focus on this wonderful cut of beef, Chateaubriand.”

In 2020, during the pandemic, when Nico and his team launched their HOME-X home delivery concept, they quickly discovered that their Chateau-X at home box was proving to be one of it’s best selling to date. Customers couldn't get enough of the steak and sides box with over 10,000 boxes ordered to date, and have been enjoyed by celebrities including Comedian Jack Whitehall, Reality TV Star Ferne McCann and TV Presenter Jenni Falconer.

Nico further commented: “As a business we are really tuned into what our customers want and we invest a lot of time into researching and refining our menus. Over the past 12 months it became very clear that our Chateau-X boxes were a huge hit with many of our customers commenting that the quality and simplicity of the ingredients allowed them to create a restaurant standard meal at home.