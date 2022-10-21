New Greggs opens in East End of Glasgow - creating 10 jobs

The new Greggs opened on Dalmarnock Road on Friday, October 21.

Greggs has opened a new shop on Dalmarnock Road Glasgow, creating 10 new jobs for the area.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s new autumn menu offerings, like the vegan range.

Freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go - and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

The Glasgow shop opens with a new look and comfortable seating. The shop’s opening hours are:

Monday – Saturday: 6:00am - 6:00pm

Sunday: 8:00am - 5:00pm

By downloading the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink if they sign up before January 2 2023.

Advertisement

Greggs sign

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Glasgow has brought 10 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”