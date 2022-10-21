‘Lover Boy’ bull blocks M8 traffic near Glasgow Airport

The rogue bull has been stalling traffic by wandering on and around the M8 near Glasgow Airport.

A bull called Lover Boy is causing a scene on the M8 - slowing traffic and belligelirently ignoring the Police’s polite requests to move.

The local farmer was contacted to come collect his bull, as Police struggle to get through the to bovine who is very clearly ignorant of road safety.

Police have had to delay traffic on the M8 near Juction 30 just north of Glasgow Airport.

The bull called ‘Lover Boy’ has been blocking the M8 near Glasgow Airport

It’s not the first time cows have blocked major transport routes in Glasgow. Earlier this month a cow blocked the railway line between Milngavie and Glasgow.

Advertisement

Road Policing Scotland, who attended the scene, wrote on Twitter:”Officers from #GlasgowRP are assisting with this #bull which has managed to wander onto the #M8 near #J30.

“Despite calling its name on its tag it didn’t seem to acknowledge us and we’re awaiting the local farmer to assist.