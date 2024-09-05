New immersive dining experience at Glasgow Casino sees diners conduct 'bank heist'

A new immersive dining experience will stop off in Glasgow soon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bank Heist is coming to the Glasgow Grosvenor Hotel on Friday 8th November 2024 and Saturday 9th November 2024 as part of a brand-new UK tour.

Prepare for a night of sophistication and suspense as this brand-new immersive dining experience, The Bank Heist, arrives in the UK! This unique event offers guests the rare opportunity to channel their inner criminal mastermind, testing their detective skills in an evening filled with excitement and intrigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bank Heist is a dramatic adaptation of the infamous Northern Bank Robbery that shook Belfast on December 20th, 2004. Known as one of the biggest bank robberies in British and Irish history, this immersive experience plunges you into a world of glitz, glamour, and high-stakes drama. You and your friends will step into the shoes of cunning criminals, working together to uncover who was behind this legendary heist.

This thrilling event promises a fully immersive experience, blending the excitement of the heist with a lavish dining atmosphere. After cracking the case, celebrate your success with an exclusive after-dinner disco, where you can toast to your triumph and dance the night away!

Included in the ticket is:

2x Course Dinner

Live Show & Entertainment

Spectacular venues across the UK

Live actors

Immersive and interactive experience

After party disco

Tickets cost around £75 - for ticket information and to reserve your spot, visit www.thebankheist.co.uk.