New immersive dining experience at Glasgow Casino sees diners conduct 'bank heist'
The Bank Heist is coming to the Glasgow Grosvenor Hotel on Friday 8th November 2024 and Saturday 9th November 2024 as part of a brand-new UK tour.
Prepare for a night of sophistication and suspense as this brand-new immersive dining experience, The Bank Heist, arrives in the UK! This unique event offers guests the rare opportunity to channel their inner criminal mastermind, testing their detective skills in an evening filled with excitement and intrigue.
The Bank Heist is a dramatic adaptation of the infamous Northern Bank Robbery that shook Belfast on December 20th, 2004. Known as one of the biggest bank robberies in British and Irish history, this immersive experience plunges you into a world of glitz, glamour, and high-stakes drama. You and your friends will step into the shoes of cunning criminals, working together to uncover who was behind this legendary heist.
This thrilling event promises a fully immersive experience, blending the excitement of the heist with a lavish dining atmosphere. After cracking the case, celebrate your success with an exclusive after-dinner disco, where you can toast to your triumph and dance the night away!
Included in the ticket is:
- 2x Course Dinner
- Live Show & Entertainment
- Spectacular venues across the UK
- Live actors
- Immersive and interactive experience
- After party disco
Tickets cost around £75 - for ticket information and to reserve your spot, visit www.thebankheist.co.uk.
