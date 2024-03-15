New McDonalds gets approval to open in East Kilbride bringing 120 jobs to local area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors on South Lanarkshire’s Planning Committee have approved plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant at Lindsayfield in East Kilbride.

McDonald’s are delighted by the decision taken by Councillors at their meeting on 12th March, and look forward to being able to bring the development forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An official planning application was submitted in July 2023 for the new Drive Thru restaurant, which will be situated in an easily accessible location within the existing car park at Morrison’s Supermarket.

This followed a successful consultation phase wherein McDonald’s hosted an event at the St Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church in March 2023, which was attended by over 80 members of the public. The event provided an opportunity for members of the local community to view proposed plans and discuss material with the project team. Feedback received at the event, via a dedicated project website, shaped and informed the final application.

The development will add to McDonald’s existing £10.4M contribution to South Lanarkshire’s economy, with the potential to generate £50,000 - £60,000 in business rates per year. Alongside a significant economic contribution, the restaurant will create an additional 120 new jobs for local people.

The new McDonalds got approval from the council on March 12

Emma Fisher, Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s Restaurants said: “We are thrilled with South Lanarkshire Planning Committee’s decision to approve our proposals for a new Drive Thru restaurant in East Kilbride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since we first brought forward the proposals, we have engaged with the local community and statutory consultees to present a successful application. This will see a significant investment in South Lanarkshire, alongside the creation of 120 new jobs for local people.