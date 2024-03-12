New noodle bar to open in Braehead next week - with 1000 free spring rolls and 100 free noodle boxes on offer
Chopstix, a UK-wide noodle bar, is set to open its newest store in Braehead Shopping Centre on March 18, with the chain offering the first 100 in line a medium box - free of charge.
You can find the new branch at Chopstix, 120A Braehead Shopping Centre, Kings Inch Road, Renfrew, Glasgow GS1 4BS, where guests will see the wok masters hard at work, as well as the brands ‘living wall’.
Famed for its Pan-Asian fusion casual dining, the Braehead branch is set to include 30 seats for in-store dining, as well as takeaway and delivery options.
The launch has been kick-started with exclusive opening offers including 1,000 portions of Chopstix’s deliciously crispy vegetable spring rolls, absolutely free for those that visit, throughout the first week of opening and free medium boxes to the first 100 in line on opening day.
Visitors can delight in a host of fusion flavours including the new limited edition Firecracker Chicken, a fiery, garlic and chilli combo chicken dish, their bestselling Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, as well as Chopstix favourites including Chicken Katsu Curry and the signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.
Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new store in Braehead Shopping Centre. We have such a loyal set of customers in Scotland, so we’re thrilled to be able to open our 10th store here, to satisfy our customers’ demands.
“Chopstix prides itself on creating a faster, fresher and tastier alternative to fast food in the UK and so bringing a new Chopstix to Renfrew is a fantastic opportunity, for both us as we create 25 jobs in the local area, and for our customers, who are invited to visit on opening day and beyond for a taste of the delicious and diverse dishes that Chopstix has to offer.”
Spring rolls will be free to the first 1,000 who download the voucher from the Chopstix website, but remember that vouchers are based on a first come, first served basis!
Download the free voucher by following the link - https://www.chopstixnoodles.co.uk/braehead1000 - to be in with a chance of bagging some freebies.
The new Chopstix store is just the latest in the expansion plans of the group with more store launches to be announced in the upcoming months. The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.
