Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in Glasgow as the RAC says petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row.

Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Glasgow as of Wednesday, October 11.

1 . Morrisons Cambuslang The Morrisons in Cambuslang is the 12th least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

2 . Morrisons Newlands Morissons in Newlands is the 11th least expensive petrol station in Glasgow.

3 . ASDA Bishopbriggs The ASDA in Bishopbriggs is the tenth least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

4 . Tesco Rutherglen The Tesco Extra in Rutherglen is the ninth least expensive petrol station around Glasgow