Register
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Glasgow ranked as prices rise

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in Glasgow as the RAC says petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row.

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

Petrol prices have risen for the fourth month in a row, jumping by 4.5p a litre on average last month, the RAC says.

Unleaded went up from about £1.52 to £1.57 in September, pushing the cost of filling a family car to over £86.

Diesel has risen to £1.63 from £1.54 per litre since the start of last month.

The RAC said increased fuel costs were being driven by higher global oil prices, but it also claimed that petrol was being “overpriced”.

But independent forecourts said they were “not unjustifiably pricing petrol higher than needed”.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Glasgow as of Wednesday, October 11.

The Morrisons in Cambuslang is the 12th least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

1. Morrisons Cambuslang

The Morrisons in Cambuslang is the 12th least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

Morissons in Newlands is the 11th least expensive petrol station in Glasgow.

2. Morrisons Newlands

Morissons in Newlands is the 11th least expensive petrol station in Glasgow.

The ASDA in Bishopbriggs is the tenth least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

3. ASDA Bishopbriggs

The ASDA in Bishopbriggs is the tenth least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

The Tesco Extra in Rutherglen is the ninth least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

4. Tesco Rutherglen

The Tesco Extra in Rutherglen is the ninth least expensive petrol station around Glasgow

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRACTravel