New South East Asian kitchen and bar opens in Glasgow’s West End

A new kitchen and bar with ‘South East Asian soul’ has opened in Glasgow’s West End.

Ga Ga Kitchen and Bar was due to open on Wednesday, however, the owners announced on social media that it would be opening one day earlier than planned.

As well as serving food, the new restaurant also offers coffee, cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What food does it serve?

A sample menu from the restaurant’s website shows a range of delicious-sounding dishes on offer.

Breakfast nasi goreng with pancetta fried egg, pork belly with curry sauce and pickles, Taiwanese beef stew with mooli and crispy garlic, and crispy chicken sandwich with sambal and kewpie mayo are among the dishes listed.

Sides, including smacked cucumbers and wok greens, and desserts, including sticky rice, mango and sesame, are also on offer.

You can find the full menu on the website .

Where is the new restaurant?

Ga Ga Kitchen and Bar is operating out of 566 Dumbarton Road, open seven days a week, 11am-midnight.