New South East Asian kitchen and bar opens in Glasgow’s West End

Ga Ga Kitchen and Bar was due to open on Wednesday, however, the owners announced on social media that it would be opening one day earlier than planned.
As well as serving food, the new restaurant also offers coffee, cocktails and an extensive wine list.
What food does it serve?
A sample menu from the restaurant’s website shows a range of delicious-sounding dishes on offer.
Breakfast nasi goreng with pancetta fried egg, pork belly with curry sauce and pickles, Taiwanese beef stew with mooli and crispy garlic, and crispy chicken sandwich with sambal and kewpie mayo are among the dishes listed.
Sides, including smacked cucumbers and wok greens, and desserts, including sticky rice, mango and sesame, are also on offer.
You can find the full menu on the website.
Where is the new restaurant?
Ga Ga Kitchen and Bar is operating out of 566 Dumbarton Road, open seven days a week, 11am-midnight.
You can find out more, and book a table, on the Ga Ga Kitchen and Bar website.