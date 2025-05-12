North Lanarkshire's Best Fish and Chip Shops 2025: The 6 best chip shops in North Lanarkshire

By Liam Smillie

Published 12th May 2025, 12:43 BST

Take a look at 6 of the very best fish and chip shops in North Lanarkshire

Chippies are serious business in North Lanarkshire - so we wanted the celebrate the very best chippies we could find.

Whatever kind of supper you’re into, we put together this list of the greatest fish & chip shops in the North Lanarkshire towns.

Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Marcantonios is legendary in Motherwell - they also do a pretty mean kebab.

1. Marcantonios

Marcantonios is legendary in Motherwell - they also do a pretty mean kebab. | Google Maps

Olympia has a been a long-standing favourite on Wishaw Cross for years now - their pizza crunch is legendary.

2. Olympia

Olympia has a been a long-standing favourite on Wishaw Cross for years now - their pizza crunch is legendary. | Google Maps

Onesti's is one of the best chippies in North Lanarkshire and they have an expansive menu worth checking out no matter your taste.

3. Onesti's @ The Rex Café

Onesti's is one of the best chippies in North Lanarkshire and they have an expansive menu worth checking out no matter your taste. | Contributed

A takeaway favourite in Cumbernauld, Oasis always goes down a treat

4. Oasis Fish Shop

A takeaway favourite in Cumbernauld, Oasis always goes down a treat | Contributed

