International Royal Ballet star returns to North Lanarkshire town for hometown show
Scottish ballet star Reece Clarke returned to his hometown stage at Airdrie Town Hall on Saturday 31 August, performing with fellow Royal Ballet dancers. The shows celebrate Reece's journey from local talent to international ballet sensation, with proceeds supporting Guide Dogs.
Reece's career at the Royal Ballet has seen him rise to the rank of Principal dancer, performing major roles such as Romeo, Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake and the Prince in The Nutcracker.
Reece said: "Performing with my colleagues, in front of family and friends in my home community, will be an experience we will always remember. I am excited also to have the chance for my colleagues to experience the warm welcome from the town that provided such support to my early development and in the journey to performing with the Royal Ballet today." Janis Ridley, Reece’s former teacher and founder of the Janis Ridley School of Dance, will be attending the show.
The event has been brought together in collaboration with Albert Bartlett's and North Lanarkshire Council.
Reece’s performances featured excerpts from iconic ballets and new works, showcasing the breadth of his artistry and the excellence of his fellow dancers from the Royal Ballet. The shows took place on August 31 at 2pm and 6pm.
