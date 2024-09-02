North Lanarkshire granny accidentally wins £150k after town's postcode lottery win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunned grandmother from Coatbridge bought extra People’s Postcode Lottery tickets by mistake - and quadruple her winnings.

Player Geraldine Regan, 61, decided to buy a second ticket when she retired a few months ago - but signed up for FOUR instead of TWO in error.

The retired insurance worker immediately realised her gaffe but decided to keep all the tickets anyway - and now it has landed her £153,844.

The retired insurance worker, of Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, said: “I always just played with one ticket. But when I retired I thought I would up it to two but hit four by mistake. When I went on to try and change it back to two, I thought I couldn’t be bothered so I just kept them all.”

She added: “It feels amazing and surreal, but I’ll keep on playing with four tickets.”

Geraldine shared £1 million with 19 other neighbours in Coatbridge after ML5 3PL landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, August 31. Every ticket was worth £38,461 but Geraldine quadrupled her winnings with four tickets. Three other players doubled their prize to £76,922 with two tickets each.

Now Geraldine and retired husband Paul, 62, are planning to treat themselves on a trip they’ve already booked to Gran Canaria to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary today (Saturday).

She said: “It’s our Ruby Wedding on Saturday and we’ll be in Gran Canaria. We’ll go for a nice meal somewhere posher for our wedding anniversary. And it’ll be champagne instead of Cava.”

The couple, who met at school, are also dreaming of more sunshine-filled breaks – as well as helping out their family.

Mum-of-two Geraldine said: “We’ll get a couple of more holidays and treat the family. They deserve it. I’d love a family holiday.

“Paul loves Las Vegas. We went to see Rod Stewart there and saw Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York. I want to go back to New York. I’ve always wanted to see it near Christmas.

“We like cruises, but we’ve only ever done the Med. We were on one in May, but we could go further afield now.”

Paul added: “We’ve got a week in the sunshine to think about it.”

Geraldine and husband Paul with lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson | Contributed

A number of organisations local to Coatbridge were also awarded funds as part of the postcode lottery win, those who have been awarded funding include:

Cliftonville & Coatdyke Community Group - £70,000

A community hub in Coatbridge where people can meet for a variety of activities and classes.

Shining Stars ASN Theatre School - £30,000

A theatre school for anyone with an additional support need. Their workshops include drama, musical theatre and arts therapy.

The Albion Rovers Community Trust - £5,000

A community wing of Albion Rovers F.C. They organise activities for groups who may be experiencing a disadvantage such as financial hardship or illness.

Working to raise awareness of Fibromyalgia, as well as supporting those living with the condition and their families.