Whatever kind of supper you’re into, we put together this list of the greatest fish & chip shops in the North Lanarkshire towns.
Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.
1. Olympia
Olympia has a been a long-standing favourite on Wishaw Cross for years now - their pizza crunch is legendary. | Google Maps
2. Onesti's @ The Rex Café
Onesti's is one of the best chippies in North Lanarkshire and they have an expansive menu worth checking out no matter your taste. | Contributed
3. Oasis Fish Shop
A takeaway favourite in Cumbernauld, Oasis always goes down a treat | Contributed
4. Alhambra Café
Alhambra Cafe have an excellent sit-in menu which is worth visiting alone. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.