North Lanarkshire's Best Fish and Chip Shops: The 10 best chip shops in North Lanarkshire including Motherwell favourites

By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:20 BST

What’s the best chip and shop in North Lanarkshire? We put together this list of the very best chippies across North Lanarkshire towns like Motherwell, Bellshill, Cumbernauld, and more

Chippies are serious business in North Lanarkshire - so we wanted the celebrate the very best chippies we could find.

Whatever kind of supper you’re into, we put together this list of the greatest fish & chip shops in the North Lanarkshire towns.

Have we missed out your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Olympia has a been a long-standing favourite on Wishaw Cross for years now - their pizza crunch is legendary.

1. Olympia

Onesti's is one of the best chippies in North Lanarkshire and they have an expansive menu worth checking out no matter your taste.

2. Onesti's @ The Rex Café

A takeaway favourite in Cumbernauld, Oasis always goes down a treat

3. Oasis Fish Shop

Alhambra Cafe have an excellent sit-in menu which is worth visiting alone.

4. Alhambra Café

